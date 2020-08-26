Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at the Raila Odinga-led ODM party, which accused him of watering down President Kenyatta’s commitment to the war against graft.

Last week Thursday, Ruto distanced himself from the alleged misuse of funds by KEMSA to procure Covid-19, noting that he is just a spectator. He said that for once, he won’t be blamed for the corruption scandal.

Then on Sunday, the DP further accused ODM of taking advantage of the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta for “personal gain” and to defend corrupt activities at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

This prompted a response from ODM, with the party’s sec-gen Edwin Sifuna saying ODM is not defending corruption but that they first want an audit by the Auditor General.

Sifuna also claimed that the DP suggested it is okay for funds to be stolen as long as he is not the one to blame.

“It was “disheartening to hear no less a senior government official than the Deputy President go public with a juvenile and improper statement about not being blamed for the mess.

“Even more unsettling [is that his remarks] express the jealousy of being left out of the gravy train,” Mr Sifuna said.

DP Ruto has now responded to ODM, accusing the political outfit and its top members of being beneficiaries of the KEMSA scandal.

Read the DP’s full response posted on his official Facebook page Tuesday.

“The Covid Billionaire heist at KEMSA is a deplorable manifestation of the worst public vice. The hypocritical “former” Opposition have clearly characteristically changed tune.

First, they told us we should ignore what was happening at KEMSA, and that there was nothing wrong with some newly registered suspect companies being awarded tenders worth billions.

2. Then, they told us that the media was sensationalising “business” at KEMSA by ostensibly elevating “rumours” to facts.