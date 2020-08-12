A Nairobi-based Glovo delivery boda boda rider has pleaded guilty to falsely accusing two police officers of stealing his pizza, cash and booze.

Wycliffe Wafula Juma had on July 7, 2020, recorded a statement at Langata Police station claiming that Constables Shadrack Oginda and Nelson Muguna stole Sh8,700, two pizzas, three bottles of Gilbeys Gin, motorcycle insurance cover and driving license on July 6, 2020.

Wafula made the allegations after he was arrested near Karen Interchange alongside a motorist who had delivered illicit liquor from Malaba. He was released on police bail but later made the false allegations against the officers.

Appearing before the Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani on August 11, Wafula, who had previously denied any wrongdoing on July 24, 2020, admitted to having given false information to a police officer.

The accused also admitted to being in possession of 30 litres of chang’aa packed in six plastic sachets of five litres each.

In her ruling, Magistrate Gandani sentenced Wafula to three months in jail; two months for lying to a police officer and one month for possession of alcoholic drink that does not conform to the prescribed standards of distillation and packing regulations.

The court further gave the accused the option of paying a fine; Sh10,000 for giving false information to police and Sh5,000 for possession of illicit liquor.