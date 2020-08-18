The High Court has granted a request by corruption convict Grace Wakhungu to see her personal doctor pending her bail hearing.

Senior Counsel Paul Muite made the request on behalf of the 80-year-old saying her health deteriorated in prison as she had pre-existing medical conditions.

Wakhungu, who is serving a 39-year sentence at Lang’ata Women’s Prison, is said to be suffering from athlete’s foot and hypertension.

“Let us not run the danger of her death at Lang’ata prison,” Muite argued.

While granting the request, Justice John Onyiego directed that Wakhungu’s doctor, Martin Wanyoike, should visit her at Lang’ata Prison and in consultation with the officer-in-charge of medical matters at the facility.

In the case of Grace Wakhungu’s co-convict, Sirisia MP John Waluke, lawyer Elijah Ongoya said his client was suffering health hazards and needed reasonable social distancing.

The defense lawyer produced medical documents from the Nairobi Remand prison to back his argument that the lawmaker should be released on bail pending an appeal.

State Counsel Alexander Muteti opposed the bail application, saying the appeal had minimal chances of success.

Muteti argued that the convicts’ trading company, Erad General Suppliers, had not appealed against the lower court’s judgment.

“The judgment was that if the company does not meet the fine, the accused persons would pay on its behalf. Failure by the company to appeal deals a fatal blow to the two appeals and the bail applications,” said Mr Muteti.

The judge will rule on the bail application on September 25.