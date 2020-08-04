Instagram personality Corazon Kwamboka and her partner, Frankie Justgymit, are expecting a bouncing baby boy.

The popular social media couple made the revelation in a video published on Instagram Monday. They did it using a gender reveal cake, with Corazon saying that Frankie already knew the baby’s gender.

“We are about to find out if it’s a boy or a girl. I will love them, if it’s a girl we gonna name her Kesia and if it’s a boy we are going to name him Tayari which means our love in Spanish…we found out about this gender on Monday (Five days ago) and Frankie has been hiding it from me and it’s really hard to read his face,” said Ms Kwamboka.

The clip also shows the moment Corazon cut open the cake and her excited reaction to finding out it was a boy.

“I’m going to have a boy. This is what I wanted, I was really hoping for a boy… nobody wants a daughter with this big a**” said Corazon Kwamboka in the video.

Corazon captioned the video: “We were just having fun and doing this for ourselves, this video was never intended to see light of day. At this point we never thought we’d ever have the courage to be open about us. I just felt like sharing 🤷‍♀️.”

The gender reveal comes days after Corazon refuted reports that all is not well in paradise after the couple unfollowed and deleted each others photos on Instagram.

Corazon explained that they had opted for a more private relationship.

“So I posted something yesterday that was supposed to be a joke, I’m not single, so they think you broke up with me when I’m Pregnant, both of us are good and I just have a cold but it’s not Covid, so we have decided that the social media pressure is too much and so we are keeping everything private for now and the future,” she said.

Check out Corazon’s gender reveal video below.