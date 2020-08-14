Detectives in Migori are investigating the death of Michael Odhiambo, brother to Suna West MP Peter Masara.

The body of the 43-year-old was discovered Wednesday evening in his rental house at Oruba village in Suna West Sub County.

This after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the house to the police, who later broke into the house and found Odhiambo’s decomposing body laying on the bed.

Area assistant chief Charles Ouma said investigations to establish the cause of death were underway.

“We got the information from a neighbor at around 5 pm and quickly moved in to check what the matter was.

“We are yet to establish what may have caused his death. The only thing we found in the house is a sanitizer,” said Ouma.

The body was moved to Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary.

MP Masara noted that his brother was suffering from TB.

The deceased was staying alone in Migori while the rest of his family members were at Gwasi in Homa Bay County.