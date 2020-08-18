Gospel singer Betty Bayo has listed the requirements her future husband must meet.

Through a social media post over the weekend, the former wife of pastor Victor Kanyari revealed that would-be suitors have been camping in her DMs in huge numbers.

To separate the wheat from the chaff, the mother of three listed ten the qualities she’s looking for in a man.

“My inbox is full of proposal to cut the list short here are CHARACTERISTIC OF MY FUTURE HUSBAND. Apart from being born again and God-fearing below is the list of quality of my future husband mundu wa Ngai ni Kwiyaria,” wrote Betty.

In addition to being born-again and God-fearing, Bayo’s future husband must be:

1. Divorcee/single father (bird of the same feathers).

2. High self-esteem staki mtu haja overcome past yet I have. Mimi nisha overcome, no crybabies.

3. Not mama’s boy, no.

4. Be a tither in his church, no heavenly thief.

5. Know English, we can’t both talk broken English, my fans must see the difference.

6. Love my kids.

7. Vaccinated to cyberbullying kama hana, I will give him a dose; huku tuna survive by fire by force.

8. No shouting or violence, I love peace.

9. Not too serious, I don’t want a boring life.

10 (Bank) statement and original ID.

Betty Bayo concluded: “For those men in boxing me now you know.”