Musician Akothee has reacted angrily to media personalities probing into her children’s difficult past.

“To all presenters, gossipers and the rest, keep off my children’s past out of your interviews/mouths, anytime you call any of my children for an interview, stick to the questions you said you will ask. Don’t try to gain impact with my children’s painful past, they don’t know and will never understand why they are raised in a single family 💔 In as much as they play strong, there is a broken heart somewhere 💔 the stigma they have gone through is enough,” said Akothee in part.

The singer’s rant came a day after her firstborn daughter Vesha Okello opened up about her parents’ divorce in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni.

According to Akothee, her children have never healed from being raised by a single mother and presenters should be more sensitive when they interview them.

“Leave my children’s past out of your dirty mouth, they have never healed from being raised by a single mother. I sold my soul to bring them up the way they are, some people who went through this have never forgiven their parents( sad). I thank God that my children forgave us 🙏since I always instilled the heart of forgiveness in them since they were young 🙏 Seeing their father & mother loitering in different relationships is not funny or something to be proud about 💔 can’t you be sensitive for once idiots?” she posed.

Akothee also faulted media personalities who mention her name when interviewing her sister Cebbie.

“The fact that your homes are not out on social media doesn’t mean you people are living a fantastic life. I am happy that your children wake up and can call mummy and daddy, they can see both of you cuddle and it provides a sense of security 💪 be happy while it lasts. You have never felt the pain of rejection and divorce. So leave us alone. Some of the presenters are stuck in toxic marriages just to keep the face for the public! The same shit you condone in your marriages just to keep a name is the same shit that made some of us thrown out 🙏it was not our wish.

“I would really have loved to live with my Jared, raise our children but it was not just meant to be🙏. I would have also loved to live with papa Ojwang but it dint work out 🙏, now I tried with papa Oyoo, it didn’t work out too. So what else do you want to hear? Soon you will invite Oyoo to come and explain how he felt when mommy was locked down with corona, or when mummy is not at home & they have to stay with dad. Bitches BE SENSITIVE WITH PEOPLES FAMILIES. I WILL INSULT YOU VERY BAD🙄 ALSO THOSE INTERVIEWING MY SISTER, CONCENTRATE ON HER SHE IS MY ELDER DAUGHTER & LEAVE MY NAME OUT OF HER INTERVIEWS. SHE IS A BRAND ON HER OWN. 🚫” blasted Akothee.