17 members of a church in Embu were Monday night arrested in Katheri sub-location, Mbeere North for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

According to police, the 17 were driving inside four vehicles whose registration numbers had been concealed. The suspects reportedly stopped outside Ngunyumu primary school, said prayers, and broke a pot that contained soil in it.

Suspicious members of the public blocked the suspects before police officers intervened and rescued the occupants of the cars.

“Members of the public from Katheri sub-location had blocked 4 motor vehicles at Ngunyumu primary school with 17 occupants who were strangers, about 20km south of the post, whose numbers were concealed and at that, they suspected them of witchcraft practices after the occupants of the said vehicles made prayers and then broke a port containing soil in front of Ngunyumu primary school gate,” a police report reads in part.

The vehicles’ registration numbers were uncovered and identified as a Toyota Harrier(KCC 779K), a Toyota Harrier(KCQ 003C) Toyota Prado registration number KBT 413Y and a Toyota 110(KAQ 335T).

Further investigations revealed that the suspects are members of Kenya Assembly of God church in Kagio and Restoration End Time Church Embu.

“The vehicles are held and vehicles detained at Ishiara and Kanyuambora police post for further investigation,” the police report added.