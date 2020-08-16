Children’s’ rights activists in Lugari Constituency, Kakamega County are calling for the arrest of a 16-year-old who is accused of defiling his cousin.

The victim, a 9-year-old girl from Mukuyu Village, is receiving treatment at Mautuma Sub-County Hospital following the Wednesday ordeal.

According to the minor’s mother, her daughter had gone to fetch firewood when her distant cousin attacked her.

“On Wednesday evening, my daughter, who had gone to fetch firewood, ran towards me while crying and said she had been sexually abused by her cousin. According to my child, the teenager took her into a maize plantation, where the defilement happened,” the victim’s mother told K24 Digital.

The whereabouts of the 16-year-old remain unknown.

Women’s rights activist, Alice Ombima, condemned the incident, urging the girl’s mother to a file report with authorities instead of settling it out of court.

“Most times, when such atrocities are conducted by relatives, the aggrieved parties usually choose to settle the matter out of court. In this case, I strongly urge the girl’s mother against resolving the matter out of court. The child was completely hurt,” said Ombima.