Luhya elders from Elukho Village in Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County, have performed cleansing rituals on a woman who was on Monday, July 6, caught cheating on her husband with a pastor.

Josephat Omwaga, who works as a security guard at a local market, had returned home earlier than usual when he caught his wife, Jane Omwaga, in bed with Moses Olutatwa, a pastor at the Solid Rock for Jesus Christ Church in Lurambi, where Jane is a member.

On Tuesday, elders instructed the 55-year-old woman and the 52-year-old pastor to offer a cow each, which would be used in the cleansing ceremony.

One of the elders, Jackson Makale, said the act of offering a cow would protect the lovers’ families against misfortunes such as mysterious diseases or even deaths.

Meanwhile, Ms Omwaga attributed her extramarital affair to her husband’s failure to fulfill his sexual and financial obligations.

“The pastor came to my home at 5 am and knocked on my door, I let him in. We storied for some time and, thereafter, got in bed. We got intimate, and while at it, I heard my husband knocking on the door. The pastor and I got out of bed. I, thereafter, opened the backdoor for him (Olutatwa) to escape. However, my husband managed to open the main door and got in before the pastor could get far. However, my lover managed to pass through a barbed wire fence as my husband chased him with a panga in his hands,” Jane told K24 Digital.

She continued: “The pastor had seduced me recently. He said he wanted me, both emotionally and sexually. And, because he had shown that he had my interest at heart — by offering me financial and emotional support — I decided to have sex with me. It was the first time he and I were getting intimate,” said Jane, adding that: “My husband’s constant insecurity — that I was cheating on him — also pushed me to actually do it.”

On his part, 59-year-old Omwaga vowed not to forgive his wife of at least 20 years, noting that it was the highest level of disrespect for his wife to enjoy the forbidden fruit on their matrimonial bed.

“Had I busted my wife having sex with the pastor in a sugarcane plantation or maize plantation, I would have forgiven her. However, she chose to disrespect me by bringing another man to our matrimonial bed, that is the highest level of disrespect, and I won’t tolerate it. I have made it clear to my spouse that I am divorcing her, and I would, thereafter, sell the parcel of land where our matrimonial home seats on, and relocate elsewhere,” he said.

Omwaga, who has three children with her husband, has since returned to her parents’ home in Khwisero Constituency, Kakamega County.