A man and his wife have been arrested after they were accused of abducting and defiling a teenage girl in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County.

Reports indicate that the 46-year-old woman identified as Mary Harun abducted the 17-year-old girl from her parents’ home in Teso South, Busia County on Tuesday, July 21.

The woman who is said to be living with fertility challenges allegedly confined the minor in their home in Isulu village to be impregnated by her husband, 49-year-old Wycliffe Makotsi.

K24 reports that neighbours caught the spouse in the act and rescued the teenager.

“Neighbours said they heard the teenager screaming, and when they entered the suspect’s house, they found the woman’s husband sexually penetrating the minor, who was a virgin.

“The abduction suspect, who was present when the defilement was taking place, was the one holding the girl’s legs apart and pinning her down on the bed. Locals found blood flowing from the girl’s private parts,” said a children’s rights activist.

The couple was arrested and taken to Malinya Police Station, whereas the victim was taken to a children’s home in Kakamega after doctors at Shibwe Sub-County Hospital confirmed that she was defiled,

According to Isulu residents, Mary is a repeat offender having previously abducted five underage girls with a motive similar.

“None of the girls she previously abducted under the guise of offering them a job at her home conceived for her spouse,” said a neighbour.

Ikolomani OCPD Joseph Chesire told K24 that Mary will be charged with kidnapping the minor.

“We might also charge her with child sex trafficking once investigations are concluded,” said Chesire.

Mary and Wycliffe Makotsi have been married for at least 20 years.