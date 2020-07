Comedy duo, Mchungaji and Mtumishi of Kreative Generations, have added their voice to the ongoing conversation regarding local comedians falling into depression.

According to Mchungaji and Mtumishi, societal pressure has pushed some of their colleagues into leading fake lifestyles, which in turn results in depression.

“Unajua kwa nini maybe sisi tunapatikana kwa depression, ni sababu we live vile wewe unataka (as per society’s pressure). We don’t live our true lives. Ukinipata kwa matatu unaanza, ‘hata wewe hupandaga matatu’ na mimi ni binadamu tu kama wewe. Naweza kuwa nayo au nikose. So a lot of artistes wanataka kuishi maisha iko pale juu na maisha yao iko hapa chini,” said Josephat Muchesia alias Mchungaji.

Gilbert Baraza Wanyonyi aka Mtumishi echoed his partner’s sentiments and urged comedians to trust the process.

“Timings zetu za maisha ni tofauti. Mungu amepangia kila mtu timing yake. Kuna wasanii wengi wamekuja Churchill Show and na wamemake it out of Churchill Show. Na kuna wale tume make ndani ya Churchill Show,” Mtumishi said.

