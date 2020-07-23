Eastlands Most Beloved recording artist has dropped his new single dubbed, ‘Missing You’.

Released on YouTube Wednesday, ‘Missing You’ comes just two weeks after the hitmaker released the remix to ‘Wanani’ featuring Mejja, Petra, Odi Wa Murang’a, Ssaru and Benzema.

‘Missing You’ is a basic love song about a guy who begs his significant other to come back after he is caught cheating. The role is played by Bahati himself in the song’s music video that also features a cameo appearance by TV personality Martin Kimathi and video vixens Brenda Mungai and Stacey Mummoh.

Check it out below. Rating 6/10.