Vanessa Mdee has declared that she will not be cowed into silence as her boyfriend Rotimi is being dragged through the mud.

According to the grapevine in Tanzania, Rotimi has a tendency of assaulting women, These assault allegations sparked from a post that was made by Rotimi’s ex-girlfriend who alleged that she was beaten by an ex-boyfriend.

But in a video addressing the allegations, Vanessa Mdee explained that the alleged abusive ex-boyfriend is not Rotimi.

“I will not be bullied on social media; I will not be that person Wanahabari wataandika kitu juu yangu alafu nitabaki kimya. Team yangu ya social media, imenijuza kuhusu comments kutokana na watu kusema kuwa Rotimi ananipiga, ati ni mtu ambaye anapiga wanawake,” said Mdee.

“Number one, that is so far from the truth, sio ukweli na ni kitu ambacho kinaweza kuharibu sifa na heshima ya mwanaume au mwanamke, especially when it’s not true. So nataka ku-clarify kitu kabla sijaendelea, imetokana na post ambayo ameandika ex-wake Rotimi. Ex wake Rotimi alikuwa anamzungumzia ex-wake mwingine sio Rotimi na ameweka wazi kuwa sio Rotimi anayemzungumzia…” added the songbird.

“So yeye aliandika blog post zamani akimzungumzia Ex-wake sio Rotimi akisema yakwamba alikuwa na mipango na yeye na vitu vingi. Alikuwa anajaribu kuguza jamii na wanawake ambao wamepitia vitu vingi kama hivyo.”

The Atlanta-based Tanzanian singer further threatened that she is prepared to sue anyone who tries to tarnish her reputation and that of the ‘Power’ series actor.

“So please negative media, I’m not the one and I’m not going to be bullied by you anymore. So kama unaona kuna kitu ambacho unataka kuzungumza and you don’t have hard facts, please I’m ready to sue anyone and I’m going to sue anyone or media ambayo inaandika uongo kunihusu mimi ama familia yangu au mpenzi wangu, tumechoka haipendezi. It’s not Okay. I’m not going to be bullied by media.

“So I think that’s clear, Rotimi is not that person ambaye Ex-wake anamzungumzia ni Ex mwingine na ni wazi alizungumzia hicho kitu hata kabla hajawa na Rotimi. So please let’s not do that, don’t spoil someone’s hard-earned beautiful reputation,” said Vanessa Mdee.