The University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama has reiterated that the resumption of studies slated for September 2020 will not go on as planned after 14 members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking on Wednesday, Professor Kiama said: “Nairobi is the most affected part of the country and the university sits right at the centre of the city. It will not be prudent to reopen.”

Citing inadequate accommodation for learners, Prof Kiama told the Star that the institution can only accommodate 10,000 students against a 60,000 population due to the protocols issued by the government.

“This means, 50,000 students live in all other estates within the city and its environs, putting everyone at risk… We also have campuses in Kisumu, Mombasa, Kikuyu,” Kiama said by phone.

Kiama, however, noted that teaching and learning will continue virtually and no student scheduled to graduate this year should fail to do so.

“Faculties and students will continue to engage online. It has been happening but there are some challenges that we are working to address.”

He added that the admission and orientation of new students will be done virtually pending the determination of reporting dates.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha last month announced that schools will reopen in January 2021.