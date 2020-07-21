President Uhuru Kenyatta has scheduled an extraordinary session of the National County Government Coordination Summit on Friday, following a surge of COVID-19 infections.

In a statement on Monday, President Kenyatta said the session will entail checking the counties’ state of preparedness.

“The session has been convened following a surge of COVID-19 infections across our Nation; with the disease having now manifested in 44 of our 47 counties,” the statement signed by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo said.

There will be a review of the efficacy of the containment measures in place and review the impact of the phased easing of restrictions that were in place.

“The session will consider the evolution of the disease and the medical models on how COVID-19 may propagate within our country over the months of August and September,” the statement read.

President Kenyatta further urged Kenyans to adhere to the rules and regulations to reduce the spread of the virus.

“His Excellency calls on Kenyans to continue applying the simple but yet most effective individual and collective measures that are our Nation’s best weapon against COVID-19,” the statement further read.

Tana River County on Saturday recorded a COVID-19 case, raising the number of counties with the virus to 44.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the rising trend is worrying and urged Kenyans to undertake the collective responsibility of combating the spread of COVID-19 more seriously as the country confirmed a new record high number of infections.

“You save me, I save you. Wewe niokoe, na mimi nikuokoe; let’s save each other, take the responsibility of saving your friend, your child, your parents,” urged the CS.

The CS was visiting Embu to assess the county’s preparedness to handle COVID-19. Kagwe said personal responsibility means saving yourself and saving another person.