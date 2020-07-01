Picking blackjack plants from a farm to feed rabbits has landed two women from Embu in trouble with the law.

Faith Muthoni, 45, and Purity Wambogo, 42, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Tony Kwambai on accusations of trespassing into a farm and picking blackjack at Kathangari village in Embu north.

The pair reportedly trespassed into the farm on 29 June 2020 and picked the plants without the owner’s permission.

During the hearing, the prosecution presented the blackjack which was in possession of the accused when they were caught. The court heard that a farm manager caught the pair in the act reported the matter to the Manyatta Police Station.

The women pleaded guilty and asked for leniency saying they only picked the blackjack to feed their starving rabbits.

The accused will serve two-months non-custodial sentences. In his ruling, Magistrate Kwambai warned the women to stay out of trouble or they will have to serve their sentences in jail.