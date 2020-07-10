Apparently, Kenyan songbird Tanasha Donna is living beyond her means, a claim that the former NRG radio presenter has rubbished.

The allegation was made by a busybody who gatecrashed her small 25th birthday party at the Golden Sun Resort in Diani. Posing as a fan, the busybody also took videos and shared them with controversial blogger, Edgar Obare.

In a text screenshot shared by Obare, the fan alleged that Tanasha was trying hard to live a life she can’t afford.

“…this girl is trying so hard to live life in a certain standard which she can’t keep. She should just focus on her career and her baby…hii party life hapana and Tanasha can smoke waaah…” the text reads in part.

Another text indicates that people had to bring their own drinks to Tanasha’s party.

Coming at a time when Diamond Platnumz grabbed headlines for gifting Zari with a Bentley, the claims that Tanasha can’t afford a lavish lifestyle elicited a furious reaction from the former model.

In a video, Donna slammed the “fans” who gatecrashed her small and intimate party narrating how they pretended to wish her a happy birthday.

“I threw something very intimate between friends and family just having nyama and drinks… I really wasn’t trying to go all in because I knew today I have another party that’s being thrown for me and I’m about to hit there right now.

Anyway, long story short, some uninvited fools decide to show up, I’ve never met them in my life pretending they wanna take pictures with me and wishing me a happy birthday but what are they doing behind my back? They are trying to film me having a good time on my birthday with my people. Kwa sababu wanapenda udaku sana and then they send to bloggers. Where is this world going?” she posed.

Ms Donna also put up a post on her Instastories insisting that she can maintain her lifestyle.

“Moral of the story is, Mind Your Own Business. Pinnochio poking their nose in everyone’s business… and for the record…. Everything I show, I CAN MAINTAIN! Whatever I can’t, I won’t show. You don’t show up to people’s private get-togethers, expecting a lavish bday party UNINVITED, to stalk people and film them having a good time on THEIR DAY! Shame on you woman! I will find you & tag you COWARD!!” blasted Tanasha.