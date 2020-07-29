Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has joined the President Donald Trump bandwagon touting hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure.

Despite concerns about its safety and efficacy from the mainstream scientific community, the anti-malarial drug has been trending again after a video was widely shared across social media showing one Dr Stella Immanuel, a physician based in Houston, Texas, claiming to have cured 350 Covid-19 patients using hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax.

The video which was retweeted by President Trump has since been taken down from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for “sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19”.

On Tuesday, Governor Sonko was among the millions of internet users who shared the video on social media, with the controversial politician swearing by hydroxychloroquine treatment for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Nairobi governor, he has personally tried the preventive part of the drug “which seems to be working” for him.

“This is the reason why no Kenyan should die of Covid-19. I have tried the preventive part of it which seems to be working for me. My own cousin who works for KPA was infected with Covid but got cured after she was put under the same medication,” Sonko wrote.

He added that “once approved by MOH and WHO, my county government shall liaise with the national government and put in a place a good strategy just as what we are doing in our free cancer screening centre.”