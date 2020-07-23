Kenya’s Award-winning boy band Sauti Sol are set to feature in a reality TV show that will begin airing next month.

Dubbed ‘Sol Family’, the show will be broadcast on Maisha Magic Plus and it will also feature Sauti Sol signees, Sol Generation stars Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller.

Sol Family will showcase the stars’ real stories and personal lives with a focus on the music-making process. Viewers and fans will get to see what it takes to produce the inter-generational music that Sauti Sol is renowned for.

“They’ve given us hit after hit, but beyond the talented acts that make up this award-winning group, there is a special beat that makes them tick. What are their real stories? Look out for our BRAND NEW reality show dubbed ‘Sol Family’,” said Maisha Magic Plus.

“The 13 part series will give viewers the front seat to the behind the scenes and bring to the forefront the people and the work that goes behind the hit-making machine that is Sol Generation. The show will explore the lives of band members Bienaime Alusa, Willis Chimano, Polycarp Otieno, Savara Mudigi as well as the stars of Sol Generation; Nviiri and Bensoul and the team behind their management that makes the magic happen,” added Maisha Magic Plus.

The first episode is expected premiere on Maisha Magic Plus on DStv channel 163 on Sunday 2 August at 7.30 pm.

Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect.