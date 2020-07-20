Before registering at the company, a user should also find a special combination.

Now the competition among the betting companies is increasing rapidly. Moreover, not every office meets the requirements of the customers. The 1xBet bookmaker is a nice exception to this rule. The company appeared in the market in 2007, and since then its audience has been expanding stably.

To start betting in this bookmaker office, a new user should undergo the registration procedure. To do this, he should go to the official website of the company, click the button of the same name located in the upper right corner of the screen, and choose from 4 options for creating an account. Any of them is okay. After that, the user just needs to fill in all required fields and confirm the correctness of the specified data.

The next step is to replenish personal balance. For this, customers can use such popular payment systems as:

* Visa;

* Mastercard;

* Skrill;

* Neteller.

It’s easy to control one’s balance in the personal account section. There, information about the user’s assets is updated in real time.

Today, the 1xBet bookmaker gives its new users a generous welcome bonus of 100% of the amount of the first deposit. Additional funds can easily be converted into new forecasts for matches available here in line and live. Usually, a customer has one month for this. If during the allotted period he doesn’t have time to fulfill all conditions, the reward will be cancelled.

Where to find the 1xBet promo code?

The 1xBet promo code will be required for completing the registration procedure. Enter it into a particular field. Then the system will process the request, and if there are no problems, the user will receive a promotional bonus. Remember that such a special combination can not be used when registering via social networks. In this case, there is simply no field for the code to be entered.

It’s recommended to find a unique combination even before creating an account. It can be easily found in the social networks accounts of the bookmaker, or on affiliate platforms. They regularly provide information on the 1xBet promo code, as well as on other promotions and bonuses that this brand is famous for.

For further advice regarding the use of funds, it is easy to contact the company’s representatives. They are ready to give answers to all the questions that interest users, as well as create comfortable conditions for betting in this office.