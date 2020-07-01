Kenya’s political scene is set to have a new entrant in rapper Jackson Makini alias Prezzo who has revealed plans to run for a seat in the 2022 general elections.

The former Big Brother Africa contestant has, however, not indicated which position he will be running for but he was previously tipped to vie the Kibra parliamentary seat following the death of Ken Okoth last year.

“Yes, I will be on the ballot. If God grants me life and good health, I don’t see why not,” Prezzo said.

“My goal is to bring the change that people always promise to bring but once they get there they don’t bring it. At the end of the day it’s all about standing grounds on what you believe in. Myself and a brother of mine, Steve, we started upgrading homes in Kibra way before. That on its own was just me playing my role as Kenyan in Kenya,” he added.

Prezzo is also convinced that he has the all the credentials to be a leader.

“You know, what are the key pointers to being a leader? A leader is someone who sheds light where there is darkness. A leader is somebody who spearheads situations and takes them into his own hands. Now, please tell me if I’m not a leader, what am I?” he posed.