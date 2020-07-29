President Uhuru Kenyatta has waged war on private clinics offering emergency contraceptives to underage girls.

The head of state has ordered county commissioners to carry out a nationwide crackdown to end the vice.

Uhuru noted that such practitioners are inculcating a culture of sexual promiscuity for sex pests, who procure such services for the girls, and providing “sexual insurance” for the minors.

According to Education Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zack Kinuthia, the president identified the threat that unscrupulous medical practitioners pose to the future of many girls in search of a long-lasting solution to teenage pregnancies, abortions and runway sexual promiscuity.

“It is not in any Kenyan law that minors access family planning health services since planning is about those in legally recognised marital unions.

“The President has told us that adult males who engage in criminal sex with minors get hiding places in emergency contraceptives, and procure family planning injections and pills for minors, making sexual briefs with them a ‘safe’ lifestyle,” said Mr Kinuthia.

According to Kinuthia, some of the most sought after contraceptives by teenagers include injectables, oral pills, intrauterine, voluntary surgical contraception, Norplants, vaginal barriers and spermicides.

The CAS said the Ministry of Education will partner with security organs to ensure the President’s directive is enforced.

“We will not hesitate to infer criminal culpability against anyone in the health sector engaging in rogue activities in the bodies of our small girls or any other human for that matter,” he said.

Addng: “We will rely on our intelligence officers to keep tabs with happenings in the health sector. We will be hard on any county commissioner and his team should we get verifiable reports that minor girls are being given access to family planning services. That will not be acceptable at all costs.”

Mr Kinuthia also noted that the government is determined to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) practice in the country.