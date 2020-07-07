Police in Kisumu have arrested one of their officers after she allegedly shot and injured her husband following a domestic wrangle.

According to witnesses, the policewoman identified as Maureen Awuor accused her husband of giving their househelp Sh50 for lunch without consulting her.

A police report indicates that Constable Awuor, who is stationed at Kasagam Police Station, returned to their home in Nyalenda estate on Sunday night at about 8 pm and found her husband watching television. During the ensuing quarrel, she reportedly cocked her AK47 rifle, threatening to take her own life after shooting her spouse.

Neighbors at Dago area in Nyalenda who were alerted by the gunshots tried to intervene but she fired her gun again before fleeing back to the police station to return the firearm.

Kisumu East sub-county Police Commander Mwenda Musyimi said the officer shot the man twice; on the right side of the head and ear.

The victim, a clinical officer at Milimani Hospital in Kisumu, was rushed to the Kisumu County hospital where he was treated and is now in stable condition.

Constable Awuor is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

The couple has been together for three years and has a boy child.