Police in Embu County last Saturday arrested a man accused of killing his wife on July 3.

The detectives flushed out the suspect from his hideout in Makima, Mbeere Sub-County on Saturday night and locked him up at Kiritiri Police Station for interrogation.

Shortly after he was caught, angry residents stormed the police station baying for his blood but riot police repulsed them.

“The residents wanted to lynch the suspect but the officers chased them away,” said the Riakanau Location Chief Kimeu Musyimi.

On the material day, the suspect reportedly waylaid his wife, Teresa Muthoni, as she was returning to her parents’ home after attending a women’s group meeting. He stabbed her several times in the chest with a knife, killing her on the spot.

“The woman had fled her matrimonial home following a quarrel with her husband. However, the man was very bitter after his wife disappeared and planned how to eliminate her,” the chief said.

The victim’s body was moved to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and investigations launched.

“The suspect committed a very serious crime and he should face the law,” said Mr Musyimi.

The administrator said cases of domestic violence are on the rise in the area and cautioned: “We shall deal ruthlessly with couples found attacking each other. It is a criminal offence to assault or kill anyone.”