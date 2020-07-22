A pastor in Voi is the darling of the town in Taita Taveta County after she donated her house to recovering drug addicts.

Pastor Rose Rugendo of Rehoboth Prayer and Fasting Center gave up her palatial one-storey mansion to be converted into a rehab center, the Kenya News Agency reported on Monday, July 21.

The preacher said she was inspired by the lack of a rehabilitation center for addicts in the county. She said it was disheartening to see parents of drug addicts in Voi who had to travel to Mombasa or Nairobi to seek rehab services that cost an arm and leg.

“There is no rehabilitation center in this county. I decided to give out my home to be used as one until such time that the committee managing the center will find land and build a center for people, especially the youth, battling addiction,” she said.

Pastor Rose also noted that she moved to a smaller house where she will be living for the time being.

The mansion is located in one of the posh neighborhoods on the outskirts of Voi town. The center has since sought accreditation from the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Pastor Rose, however, said the center faces challenges due to a lack of psychiatrists.

“The challenge we have is a lack of enough teachers and psychiatrists for our clients. We hope more people will come out and give back to the community,” she said.