At least 20 minors were on Monday arrested after they were reportedly found shooting porn in a residential house in Maraba area on the outskirts of Kakamega Town.

According to various media sources, a total of 26 teens, 16 girls and 10 boys, had gathered in the one-room house but six managed to escape when officers raided the premises following a tip off from neighbours.

It has been reported that when police arrived, most of the teens were naked with some caught engaging in sexual acts. Others were found dancing suggestively in skimpy clothes as cameras recorded the happenings.

According to neighbours, a pornography film was also playing on a screen mounted on the wall. The house reeked of hang and six used condoms were found scattered on the floor of the house.

A neighbour, James Otieno, told K24 Digital that the children had lied to the neighbours that they were shooting scenes for a local drama.

“They lied that they were actors in a local drama. When we stormed the house after growing suspicious of their motive, we found some of them engaging in sex. We do not know where the children hail from,” said Otieno.

Another resident claimed: “This is not the first time children are shooting porn in this Maraba house. If I am not wrong, this is the second or third incident reported here. We are not impressed at all. As parents, we are pleading with the Government to help us curb this immoral behaviour.”

Confirming the arrests, Kakamega central sub-county commander David Kabena said they released the minors to their parents because they could not be held in the police cells due to their numbers according to the Covid-19 regulations.

“We arrested them and released them to their parents because they are underage and could not be put in the cells because of the Covid-19 rules on social distancing,” he said.

Kabena, however, said investigations were ongoing to establish what the video recorder was meant for. They are also looking for the person who was behind the camera when the children were ambushed.