Five Kenyans are among 100 prominent personalities featured in the 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans.

Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, released the list that features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including; leadership, entertainment, advocacy, education and business.

The selection criteria included integrity, visibility and impact.

Kenyans listed in the list include Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who doubles up as the Council of Governors Chair, Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe(Health) and Amina Mohamed(Sports, Heritage and Culture).

Amina is also among eight candidates vying to become the next head of the World Trade Organization.

Other reputable Kenyans are 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner Peter Tabichi and the current director of the Kenya School of Law, PLO Lumumba.