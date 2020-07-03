Former ally of Kalonzo Musyoka, Johnstone Muthama, has revealed that the nomination of the Wiper party leader’s son Kennedy Musyoka to the East African Legislative Assembly was the final nail in the coffin of their partnership.

Muthama who has since declared his support for DP Ruto said he felt by Kalonzo after he nominated his son at the expense of other Wiper Party members.

The former Machakos Senator alluded that Kalonzo is a neposit who only cares about the welfare of his family and not the Kenyan electorate.

‘”Tell me, did you see Jaramogi Oginga nominate his sons to any political office? Did you see the first President nominate his sons? Even Raila Odinga has never tried that, what does that tell you about Kalonzo?’’ he posed.

According to Muthama, he ceased to be a Wiper Member the day he withdrew out of the Machakos senatorial in 2017. He claimed that party nominations were rigged in favor of the highest bidders, adding that he didn’t want to be part of what he termed a mockery of the democracy.

A little over a week ago, the vocal politician noted that he was not expelled from Wiper after Kalonzo Musyoka initiated disciplinary proceedings against him over alleged insubordination.

“What business do I still have in wiper? I have no business to be in wiper. And for the record, I am not being expelled from Wiper, I vomited wiper in 2017,” he said.

Muthama was required to write to Wiper to explain why action should not be taken against him. He now says he has already written back wishing the party well in their future endeavors.

“Its good riddance, ni kama kupiga chura teke (It’s like kicking a frog) they have actually helped me make up my mind over leaving the Wiper,” he said.

At the same time, the former Senator reiterated his support for DP Ruto saying he has no apologies to make.

“I will ensure William Ruto becomes the 5th president of Kenya. I am working round the clock to team up with Ruto to ensure that he is elected.

‘”Let them(Wiper) organize themselves and we organize ourselves, let’s meet on the ballot, we are not afraid of them,’’ he declared.