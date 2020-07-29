The Kenyan public has received a shot in the arm, with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) set to cover bills for COVID-19 patients in government facilities.

In a statement to newsrooms, NHIF Chief Executive Officer Peter Kamunyo said all Covid-19 positive members and their declared beneficiaries who get admitted to Ministry of Health designated facilities will be supported.

“The health and wellness of our members, is of utmost importance to us, and in support to the Government’s efforts in mitigating and containing the spread of Covid-19, we shall support all Covid -19 positive members and their declared beneficiaries who get admitted to the Ministry of Health designated facilities,” read part of the statement.

NHIF further noted that it will not be liable for bills incurred in non-MoH designated health facilities.

The designated facilities include Kenyatta National Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital and Mbagathi County Hospital.

Others are county-designated facilities and any other facility that may be designated by the ministry.