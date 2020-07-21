Otile Brown has delivered the visuals for his collab with Kidum titled ‘Leilah’.

Released on YouTube Monday, ‘Leilah’ is the fourth official video off Otile Brown’s debut album, ‘Just in Love’. The 10-track album dropped last month and features collaborations with several acts such as Mejja(‘Watoto na Pombe’), Khaligraph Jones(‘Hit and Run’), Tanzania’s Juma Jux(‘Regina’), and Meddi from Rwanda.

‘Just in Love’ sees Otile Brown draw inspiration from a variety of different musical genres, exploring the relationship between men and women.

He does that to good effect in ‘Leilah’ assisted by the vastly talented Nairobi-based Burundian crooner.

‘Leilah’ video has been well received as evidenced by the over 65K views in a matter of hours after its release. The video has of course been helped by the appearance of popular comedian DJ Shiti.

Check out ‘Leilah’ below. Rating 8/10.