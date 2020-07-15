The national government has assumed control of several bulk water systems and wastewater treatment facilities in the city from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

This comes after the water facilities were designated as national public waterworks meaning their development, maintenance and management will now be by the national government.

In a gazette notice, Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the management of the facilities will now be taken over by Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA).

The facilities include Ng’ethu Water Treatment Plant, Thika Dam, Mwagu and Kimakia intakes, Ruiru II Dam and Karimenu II Dam water supply systems, Ruiru Dam and Sasumua Dam, Sasumua Water Treatment Plant, Ng’ethu-Gigiri Transmission pipelines and Kabete Water Treatment Plant.

Others include Nairobi Dam, Sasumua-Kabete transmission pipelines, Ruiru Dam-Kabete transmission pipelines, Kabete-Karen-Ongata Rongai pipeline and Gigiri-CBD-Mavoko-Kitengela pipeline, Dandora Estate Sewerage Treatment Plant and Kariobangi Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Athi Water Works Development Agency has also been tasked with development, maintenance and management of the Northern Water Collector Tunnel System comprising Northern Collector Tunnel Phase I, Kigoro Water Treatment Plant and water transmission pipelines from Thika Dam to Kigoro Treatment Works at Gigiri reservoirs.

“The designation of the above National Public Water Works takes effect from the date of publication of this Gazette Notice and their maintenance and management shall be vested with Athi Water Works Development Agency,” read the gazette notice dated July 6, 2020.