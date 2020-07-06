Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) CEO Nana Wanjiku Gecaga surpassed another sober milestone this weekend, celebrating 21 years since she quit drinking.

Taking to social media Saturday, July 4, the 42-year-old said the choice to stop drinking was the biggest decision she ever made.

“21 years ago today I made the biggest decision in my life which was to STOP DRINKING 🙏🏽 I just want to thank EVERYONE who has been on this journey with me 21 years ago till TODAY. Thank you for your support, encouragement and LOVE 🙏🏽,” Nana captioned a poster that reads: ‘Rock Bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life’.

And rebuild she has, in spite of harboring crushed dreams as a result of her overindulgence in alcohol during her younger years at a university in the United States.

In a past interview, the niece to President Uhuru Kenyatta said she would have been an Olympic athlete were it not for alcohol.

“My first year in the institution was very rocky and that’s when things started to fall apart. I became an alcoholic after that and I was forced to go to rehab at the age of 21. Back then I would take 24 bottles of beer daily and a half or full bottle of liquor,” she said.

“Being a kid there were many things I wanted to become- a president, an athlete and many more things but alcohol ruined these dreams. My passion was actually in sports, I love football, basketball and I even qualified for the 1996 summer Olympics held in Atlanta Canada,” Ms Gecaga said.

“My biggest regret is that I missed out on the Olympics even after qualifying because at the time I had overindulged in alcohol. Now I look back and say it was my time to do service,” she lamented.

“My battle with alcohol has taught me a lot; for sure it builds character. I have learnt it takes strength to acknowledge that there is a problem. After doing this one can deal with the issue,” added Ms Gecaga.

