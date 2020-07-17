Nairobi County has revealed plans to launch an App for the Kazi Mtaani Initiative that will enable workers to clock in and out during working hours for accountability.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njenga noted that the App will help in payment purposes as each worker will be required to work for a stipulated time.

“This App will solve mischief by individuals who clock in and out in the morning and then disappear without working and expect to be paid for work not done. This system will be safeguarded from abuse,” said the RC during the National Hygiene Programme meeting at his Boardroom.

Mr Njenga said the recruitment of the workers and supervisors for the Kazi Mtaani programme will be done as per the laid down structures through the relevant government ministries.

He said those recruited will be required to have working tools such as gumboots, face masks and gloves as per the agreed terms and will work in shifts, KNA reports.

The RC also acknowledged complaints from a section of youths in Imara Daima who are opposed to the shift system and the reduction of payment from Sh. 650 in the First phase to Sh. 455 in the second.

He stated that the payment rates and the shift system will not change and those who are not ready to accept the terms are free to leave.

The RC explained that the pay was reduced to accommodate more jobless youths into the programme.

“We will not condone people who incite others, we will be very firm on the matter, however, we are ready to listen to genuine grievances,” he added.

Njenga said Phase II will be different from Phase I in that the projects to be undertaken are those that will leave a mark and legacy amongst the beneficiaries.

“We will engage the workers in painting government offices, constructing access roads, beautification and cleaning of Ngong, Mathare and Nairobi rivers among others,” he said.