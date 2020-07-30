A pedophile who was arrested last year at the Java coffee shop in Karen for defiling a six-year-old girl has been found guilty.

At the time of his arrest on March 13, 2019, William Wangila, 40, attacked the girl at the restaurant’s washrooms while she was washing her hands.

“The girl went to the toilet and while she was washing her hands at the sink, Wangila grabbed her and inserted his fingers in her genitals,” Nairobi county police commander Philip Ndolo said following the suspect’s arrest.

“After the man tried to assault her she ran to her mother for help,” he added.

The suspect was beaten up by a mob before security officers took him to Karen police station.

On Wednesday, July 29, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions provided an update on the case revealing that Mr Wagila has been found guilty of committing an indecent act to a minor.

The suspect has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.