Two bosses and two lab technicians working at Lang’ata Hospital have been charged with stocking unvalidated and expired laboratory reagents.

The four include Lang’ata Hospital Director, Dr. Ashoke Singh Matharu, Operations Manager, Muffdal Ammar Hassamjee, and lab technicians Herbert Cheruiyot Charles and Beatrice Awino Ayoga.

They were charged in a Nairobi court on Thursday with two counts of stocking expired reagents.

The court heard that the accused were found stocking at least 10 expired chemical reagents on July 8, 2020, at the hospital on Langata Road.

The four also faced a second charge of using unvalidated laboratory reagents contrary to the Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Act.

They all denied the charges, with Dr Ashoke and Muffdal Ammar being released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000 each.

Lab technicians, Cheruiyot and Awino, were freed on Ksh50,000 cash bail each.

Following pleas from their lawyer Mark Omuga, the court ordered the release of the lab technicians’ practicing certificates within seven days.

The matter will be mentioned on August 5 for further direction.