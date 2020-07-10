A Kenyatta National Hospital nurse, Deliven Enock Moses, has been charged with making false COVID-19 test reports for different patients purporting them to be genuine documents from the national referral facility.

The nurse was charged on Thursday alongside a hotelier, Samwel Shikanda Alukwe. Appearing before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko, the pair was charged with 11 counts of uttering a false document.

According to the Prosecution, the two committed the offence at KNH’s infectious unit which is located at Mbagathi Hospital between July 5, 2020, and July 6, 2020.

Separately, the nurse is facing 29 counts in three different files for allegedly forging COVID-19 results of over 20 patients at different places in Nairobi.

He is alleged to have committed the forgeries for the other patients at the High Rise Estate in Ngumo within Nairobi County. Mr Moses is also charged with one count of uttering a forged document.

The accused denied the charges and were released on varying bond terms.

The nurse was granted cash bail of Sh150,000 and a personal bond of Sh500,000. He was also directed to provide one contact as surety.

Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko released the hotelier, Samwel Shikanda, on a cash bail of Sh50k.