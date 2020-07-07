It appears popular news anchor Ken Mijungu saw his sack coming and had put contingency plans in place in the event he lost his lucrative job at NTV.

Just days after he was fired by the Nation Media Group-run TV station, the media personality has unveiled his next venture after working at NTV for 7 years.

Without providing much detail, Mijungu on Monday morning shared on social media a logo of his eponymous consultancy business. The logo indicates that it’s a legal consultancy offering services in Immigration, Finance, Property, Imports and Exports.

Ken Mijungu, who is a lawyer by profession, captioned the logo: “Believers will always be believers Mathew 6: 26-34.”

The Bible verse reads: “Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.”