Grandpa Records founder Yusuf Noah a.k.a Refigah paid a glowing tribute to the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer a year ago.

In a message posted to his social media on Sunday, Refigah said they were close and Okoth was like a brother to him.

“We became friends with the late through social media in early 2010 and was so passionate about transforming his motherland, Kibra. It was at that time that he was planning to come back home. When he relocated back, we frequently interacted, and he became close to me like a brother,” wrote Refigah.

“Besides being a member of Parliament, Ken never changed his attitude but carried out everything like he used to. Later on when grandpa records was moving its offices to Olympic, I invited him to grace the occasion as chief guest, together with Gor Semelango; Out of humility, he attended, and during the event, invited Gor Semelango who was in attendance, and asked him to be the chief guest,” said the producer.

Refigah said Okoth was always a phone call away and that they kept in touch even when he(Ken) was in France for treatment.

“He made “Uheshimiwa” so normal; Didn’t use big cars, and at no time had he ever portrayed himself as more important, and whenever he met a talented artist he always directed them to Grandpa Records for assistance.

“In 2018, when he traveled to France for treatment, we were always in contact. When I lost my father in law, at the time he managed to send his brother, the current Mp Hon. Imran Okoth to represent him during the burial, in Ngong,” he wrote.

“Later on in July 2019 when the late was flown back to the country, and his health deteriorated, I planned to visit him but unfortunately that never came to pass. That Friday evening when the family made the announcement concerning his death, that was a dark day to me, to Kibra community, and to the nation at large,” narrated Refigah.

The Grandpa CEO described the late Ken Okoth as a hero and a legend.

“From a life well-lived, and the many people he transformed, the late is a hero to me -A hero remembered, NEVER dies… Legends never die in our dreams, Because They will always live within our hearts, Rest In Peace brother, Hon. Ken Odhiambo Okoth.”