Peace ambassadors in Narok County have rescued a 12-year-old girl in Maji Moto area after she was married off twice in the last two weeks.

The rescuers were accompanied by Maji Moto chief, Moine Mayone, who said the minor’s father had married her off to a 51-year-old man but she fled after spending two nights at the predator’s home.

The Chief said the girl was then married off to another man aged 35.

All three men, including the girl’s father, are said to have fled the village to avoid arrest, with police in hot pursuit.

The girl, a Class Six pupil at Maji Moto Primary School, said she would like to continue with her studies and become a doctor in the future.

Chief Mayone warned locals marrying off their underage girls that the government will not relent in the fight against early marriages.

He noted that 26 teenage pregnancies have been reported in Maji Moto since January, an issue closely linked to forced marriages.

Narok County peace ambassador Joshua Kaputa added that cases of early and forced marriages have become rampant. He said there are three other girls the organisation is trying to rescue from early marriages.

Kaputa urged authorities to move with speed to arrest the culprits who are ruining the future of young girls.