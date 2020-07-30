Police in Kathiani, Machakos County have arrested two apparent pedophiles who have been defiling their 11-year-old kin on diverse dates between 2016 and 2020.

The minor’s mother said she noticed something was amiss after her daughter started sitting alone at home and dropped from the top of her class, Citizen Digital reports.

The girl’s teachers, concerned over her falling grades, called her for a meeting where she confessed to having been sexually abused by her 70-year-old grandfather.

The minor added that her uncle, 28, had recently started defiling her and threatening her with physical harm should she tell her anyone.

While recounting her ordeal, the girl at some point fainted and had to be resuscitated.

She revealed that her grandfather has been luring her to bed using sweets while her uncle would give her money.

The girl’s mother reported the matter to Kaani police station before proceeding to the Machakos Level 5 hospital where her daughter got treated and tested for various infections.

Officers from Kathiani and Kaani arrested the suspects shortly after they returned to their home in Kathiani.

The Children’s department rescued the girl and took her to a children’s home in an operation led by Machakos Sub county children’s officer, Emily Kimanzi.

Kathiani Deputy OCPD John Kimanthi said the sex pests are currently at the Kathiani Police station awaiting their day in court.