Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru resorted to extreme measures in a bid to convince her constituents to support the handshake pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The “reformed” member of the TangaTanga wing that is allied to DP William Ruto on Sunday went down on her knees at a public gathering in her backyard where e she had gone to distribute water tanks to locals.

Ms Waruguru cautioned her constituents that failure to support the unity deal between President Kenyatta and Odinga could lead them to the opposition.

“Raila has been in the opposition and wishing to join government. We also have to join him in government because the alternative is to go and suffer in the opposition. Uhuru is the President, Baba (Raila) ni baba and I am your mother,” she said.

The woman rep further pleaded with the locals to welcome both leaders should they tour the region.

“This place is for everyone and every tribe, whether rich or poor. If Baba wants to come we will welcome him. Have we also agreed that when (President) Uhuru comes to open the Railway you will welcome him?” she posed.

Waruguru, who was previously a staunch ally of Deputy President William Ruto, jumped on the Uhuru-Raila bandwagon after a meeting with the ODM leader last month.