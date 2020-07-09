Three brothers from Nyango village in Suna East, Migori County were involved in a fight that left two of them hospitalised in critical condition.

Confirming the incident, area chief said the brothers got into a fight after one of the siblings, Ouko Odoyo (30), cut a tree on his elder brother’s( 40-year-old Moi Odoyo) land without his authority.

Moi then reportedly confronted Ouko, with the latter allegedly responding violently by hitting the former with a club. In the ensuing fit of rage, Moi then attacked Ouko with a Panga.

Moments later, the youngest brother, 25-year-old Brian Odoyo, joined the fight armed with a panga in support of his eldest brother.

The fight left all the three siblings injured; Brian was admitted to Migori Level Four Hospital while Ouko Odoyo is receiving treatment at Ojele Memorial Hospital.

The eldest sibling, Mr Moi, was treated and discharged.

Area Chief said the matter is now under police investigation and necessary action will be taken.