Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a cybercrime suspect accused of swindling unsuspecting Kenyans by purporting to be a manager at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

29-year-old Paul Mwangi Njihia is said to have pretended to be the USAID General Manager, Rift Valley region.

According to DCI, Mr Mwangi is a former computer technology student at a local university. He reportedly created an online profile assuming the identity of a USAID official, which he used to obtain facilitation fees from members of the public.

“His Job seeking victims who were later issued with FAKE Gate Passes are reported to have sent a substantial amount as facilitation fees to a bank account linked to the suspect,” the DCI said in a statement Tuesday.

The cybercrime suspected was nabbed by detectives attached to the Oversees Criminal Investigation Office in Nairobi.

He is set to be charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and personation.