Police in Ndaragwa, Nyandarua County arrested one of their own after he was accused of assault by one Geoffrey Kithu, who is said to be nursing injuries.

According to a police report, the officer only identified as Chirchir entered the Heroes restaurant in Ndaragwa on Sunday and found a couple on a lunch date.

Without speaking to the couple, the officer then scooped and ate pieces of meat from their plates. Witnesses said the couple refused to eat the food and attempted to leave the restaurant.

Officer Chirchir then ate the remaining food and demanded that the couple buys him alcohol at a wine and spirits store located next to the hotel.

A brawl is said to have ensued leaving the 34-year-old Kithu with multiple bruises and a torn shirt. The officer is also said to have threatened to arrest the couple.

Kithu then decided to report the incident to the nearby Ndaragwa police station but the officer trailed him to the station and tried to block him from filing case.

Reports indicate that the officer clobbered Kithu in the presence of the Officer in Charge of the station.

Officers at the station intervened and subdued the rowdy officer before placing him in lawful custody.

Kithu was advised to seek medical attention and report to the station on Monday for further action on the matter.