Police in Marigat, Baringo County arrested a middle-aged man who allegedly defiled his niece at a mission hospital where she had been admitted.

Mary Monari, the Marigat Catholic Mission Health Centre Hospital in-charge, said the class eight pupil had been admitted on June 13 with acute malaria and burns.

Sister Monari said the girl’s 38-year-old uncle claimed the 16-year-old was epileptic and that he was required to monitor her within the ward, a request that was granted.

On the night of June 15, the suspect allegedly switched off the lights and defiled her.

“A doctor who examined the girl in the morning raised alarm after observing discharge from the minor’s private parts,” Monari said.

The minor was discharged over the weekend and handed over to a child’s welfare unit on Monday. She had been living with her uncle for more than five years after the death of her parents.

Confirming the incident, Area police commander Benjollife Munuve said the suspect will be charged in a Kabarnet court today, July 2, 2020.