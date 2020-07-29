A man has gone into hiding after he allegedly burnt his daughter’s privates parts in Bukembe village, Kanduyi sub-county in Bungoma.

The mother of the 16-year-old victim reported the incident at Nzoia Police Station, prompting a manhunt for the suspect.

The man is said to have used an electric iron to burn his daughter on both thighs, buttocks and sexual organs on Saturday.

Speaking from her hospital bed at Bungoma County Referral Hospital, the form two student at Bukembe S.A Secondary School said she didn’t understand why her father burnt her.

“I don’t understand why I had to go through all this,” she said, adding that she was in serious pain.

Her mother said the suspect received information from neighbours that the minor was cohabiting with a young man within their locality.

Confirming the incident, Bungoma OCPD Wilson Nanga said the victim was treated at a local health centre and later transferred to Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

“We have already launched a manhunt for the man and we will arraign him court once arrested,” he said