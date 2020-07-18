There is sad news out of Nairobi this Saturday morning.

Famous actor Charles Bukeko, best known as Papa Shirandula is dead.

The actor gained fame from his Thursday night comedy show on Citizen TV in 2000s. He also gained international attention from his famous Coca Cola advert that was aired across the world.

The cause of his death is not clear, but there are reports that he passed at Karen hospital where he was receiving treatment since Monday.

The 58 year has left behind a wife (Beatrice Andega) and 3 children – Tony, Charlie and Wendy.

May his soul rest in peace.