Shock has engulfed residents of Keyonzo village in Vihiga sub-county after a teenager died while demonstrating to his friends how to commit suicide.

According to the People Daily, the 14-year-old was with his peers when he took a rope to show them how successful suicide missions are done. However, the boy accidentally got entangled with the rope around his neck and died.

Area Assistant Chief, Esther Vidijah, confirmed the incident saying the boy’s friends tried to rescue him but the rope quickly tightened strangling him to death.

“We have reported an incidence where a 14-year- old boy lost his life after he tried to demonstrate to his friends how people commit suicide. Unfortunately, the boy hanged himself in the process of the demonstrations,” said Vidijah.

The administrator said the body of the deceased was taken to Vihiga Referral Hospital.

She further cautioned parents and guardians to closely monitor their children especially during this difficult time when children are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.