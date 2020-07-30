All buildings in Nairobi are to be repainted in accordance with Public Health Act Cap 242 Section 118 (b), the Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS) has ordered.

NMS Director General Maj. Gen. Mohammed Badi said owners of buildings in the city have 60 days to comply with the directive, failure to which action will be taken.

Badi said colors to be applied shall be as originally approved and any changes to the same must be approved by NMS.

“Upon expiry of this notice, those not compliant shall be liable to prosecution under relevant sections of the Public Health Act,” he said.

At the same time, the NMS invited applications for those who are interested in enhancing aesthetic conditions of streets, building frontages, pavements, walkways and green areas.

The project will involve repairing, refurbishing and reconstructing pavements and walkways within the Central Business District, Upper Hill, Westlands, Ngara and all sub-counties.

Maj. Gen. Badi said the NMS also intends to roll out beautification of all roundabouts, road medians, open recreational spaces and all other greenery areas.

“Individuals, building owners, organisations or companies have been invited to partner with NMS in implementing the activities to apply to the office of the DG, NMS. All design specifications shall also be provided by the same office,” the notice read.

Interested members of the public have been advised to apply to the office of the Director-General within 14 days.